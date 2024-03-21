

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A team of scientists from Oviva Therapeutics in New York has developed an injection that has the potential to delay the onset of menopause indefinitely. This innovative treatment works by mimicking the function of anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH), which naturally decreases as women age and leads to menopause between the ages of 45 and 55.



Dr. Daisy Robinton, a molecular biologist at Oviva Therapeutics, explained that this injection could not only delay the onset of menopause but could also prevent it by regulating the timing of this biological process. The injection aims to slow down the decline of ovarian reserve, thereby extending the time until menopause.



As Robinton explained while presenting her findings at the Livelong Summit in Florida, the AMH hormone controls the amount of lag time until menopause and acts as a brake in females. By regulating the timing of this hormone, this injection can delay menopause without the associated risks of cancer, blood clots, and stroke that are often associated with hormone replacement therapy.



Unlike hormone replacement therapy, which only alleviates menopausal symptoms without delaying menopause, this injection has the potential to delay menopause without any associated risks. The researchers say that this treatment shows great promise and could become a game-changer for women worldwide.



Currently, the injection is still undergoing safety testing in mice, and human trials are expected to begin shortly. If proven to be both safe and effective, this treatment could become available to the public in the upcoming years, although it is likely to come with a high cost due to the extensive research involved. Women worldwide may look forward to a future where menopause is no longer a concern, thanks to the groundbreaking work of the scientists at Oviva Therapeutics.



