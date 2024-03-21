Agronomics Limited Announces SuperMeat Update

SuperMeat's LCA Highlights a 47% Decrease in Carbon Footprint in Comparison to Conventional Chicken Production

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Agronomics Limited ("Agronomics" or the "Company") (OTC Pink:AGNMF)(LSE:ANIC), a leading listed company focused on the field of cellular agriculture, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company SuperMeat The Essence of Meat Ltd ("SuperMeat"), focused on the production of high-quality cultivated chicken, has announced the conclusions from a Life Cycle Assessment ("LCA"), projecting a carbon footprint 47% lower when compared to conventional chicken.

SuperMeat's LCA was conducted by CE Delft, an independent sustainability research and consultancy firm, to evaluate the anticipated environmental impact of large-scale production of SuperMeat's cultivated chicken, offering a glimpse into the future of sustainable meat production.

Assuming the integration of renewable energy sources and sustainable production processes for both cultivated and conventional methods, SuperMeat's cultivated chicken is projected to achieve a 47% lower carbon footprint, an 85% lessening in terrestrial acidification and a 90% cutback in land use compared to conventional chicken farming. The analysis also showed that even with reliance on standard grid electricity, SuperMeat's chicken could achieve a 27% reduction in the carbon footprint compared to conventional production.

Ido Savir, SuperMeat's CEO said:

"Efficiency in meat production is no longer a goal; it's a necessity. Our pilot plant is the proving ground for SuperMeat's vision of efficiency and sustainability. Through continuous production, we've showcased the potential to dramatically increase yields while reducing our environmental footprint, a testament to our dedication to advancing meat production."

Jim Mellon, Agronomics Executive Chairman commented:

"SuperMeat's Life Cycle Assessment sets an industry standard for the sustainable production of cultivated chicken. Chicken is already one of the most sustainable animal proteins which gives us confidence that the LCA metrics for pork and beef will be even more favourable. These results validate the place of cultivated meat as an imperative in the sustainable food production systems we seek to build."

For the full LCA findings, visit SuperMeat's website.

About SuperMeat

SuperMeat stands at the forefront of the cultivated meat sector, championing the move towards sustainable, nutritious, and animal-friendly meat production. The company has established a pivotal continuous process, setting a new standard in the production of cultivated meat. SuperMeat has formed strategic partnerships with leading food companies, underscoring its commitment to working together to create a better food system.

About Agronomics

Agronomics is a leading listed company focussing on investment opportunities within the field of cellular agriculture. The Company has established a portfolio of over 20 companies in this rapidly advancing sector. It seeks to invest in companies owning technologies with defensible intellectual property that offer new ways of producing food and ingredients with a focus on products historically derived from animals. These technologies are driving a major disruption in agriculture, offering solutions to improve sustainability and address human health, food security, and animal welfare. A full list of Agronomics' portfolio companies is available at https://agronomics.im/.

