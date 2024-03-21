

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled notably higher on Thursday despite paring a substantial portion of intraday gains. Dovish policy stance of central banks prompted investors to seek the yellow metal.



The Fed, which left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, projected three rate cuts this year. The Bank of England held its interest rates, while the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly cut interest rate.



The dollar's recovery limited the yellow metal's upside.



The dollar index, which was down below the flat line in the Asian session, recovered subsequently and rose to 104.04 later on in the day, gaining about 0.6%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $23.70 at $2,184.70 an ounce, coming off a fresh record high of $2,225.30.



Silver futures for May down by $0.097 at $25.007 an ounce, falling from a high of $25.975.



Copper futures for May settled at $4.0585 per pound, gaining $0.0070.



The Swiss National Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.5% in a surprise move.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing a slight drop by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended March 16th.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 210,000, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 212,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 215,000 from the 209,000 originally reported for the previous week.



A report from the National Association of Realtors showed existing home sale index spiked by 9.5% to an annual rate of 4.38 million in February after jumping by 3.1% to a rate of 4.00 million in January.



The continued surge came as a surprise to economists, who had expected existing home sales to pull back by 1.5 percent to a rate of 3.94 million.



With the unexpected increase, existing home sales reached their highest level since hitting an annual rate of 4.530 million in February 2023.



