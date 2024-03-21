Natural Products Expo West 2024 Hosts Over 65,000 Industry Professionals and 3,300 Plus Exhibiting Companies

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / The Natural Products Expo West by Informa Markets drew over 65,000 industry professionals to the Anaheim Convention Center last week. More than 3,300 exhibiting companies worldwide showcased their organic and conscious products, including Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), natural foods and lifestyle items. The event focused on sustainability, women's health, healthy aging and regenerative products. The vibrant trade show floor hosted packed community sessions and standing-room-only keynotes, Expo West highlighted its role as the epicenter of global health and wellness trends.

Natural Products Expo West showcases an unparalleled array of brands spanning 30 categories, bringing together 840 new-to-show brands alongside nearly 700 international brands all under one roof. Products ranged from natural & specialty food and beverage, supplements, personal care, organic, lifestyle and more.

"The energy of this year's Expo West was palpable, and I believe will cement 2024 as a positive year for our brands, buyers and community. The thousands of new products on display here, the connections made and the ideas shared, will influence the future of natural, organic and conscious CPG," emphasizes Carlotta Mast, SVP?of New Hope Network.

Expo West, an essential event for retailers seeking the newest trending products to stock store shelves, hosted buyers from Kroger, Aldi, 7-Eleven, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, Albertson's, Walmart, Costco, Target, Thrive Market, Amazon, Mother's Market, California Fresh Market, New Frontiers Market, Busch's Fresh Food Market, Lassen's, Trader Joe's, Bi-Rite Market, Cambridge Naturals, PCC Markets, Earth Fare, Natural Grocers, Jimbo's, Fresh Thyme, MOM's Organic Market,?Healthy Edge, Wedge Community Coop, CVS and many more.

"The energy is new, new, new. There is so much excitement in that newness and a real sense of curiosity. The brands we see at Expo West are always pushing the boundaries and I look forward to meeting brands and talking about their overall missions and processes," exclaims Rachel Shemirani, Buyer at Barons Market.

"Expo West was the perfect way to launch our new aioli line! It was both a huge marketing win in awareness, sampling and momentum, and the interactions with retailers brought very tangible sales results. I cannot think of a better investment," adds Alison Cayne, founder of Haven's Kitchen.

Notable industry professionals in health and wellness spoke in captivating education sessions, sharing unique perspectives on how to maximize wellness in daily routines. Entrepreneurs had access to immersive education throughout the week, first at Natural Products Business School on Tuesday, featuring workshops led by over 40 industry experts, a keynote by Elliot Begoun of TIG, and an entrepreneurial panel with Clara Paye of UNiTE Foods, Matt Levine of Chlorophyll Water and Tal Garden of FUN Sesames. On Wednesday, a second round of workshops focused on Winning at Foodservice helped prepare brands for this new sales channel and included food service experts from Plant Based Foods Association, Rooted Food Sales, Technomic, Dot Foods.

Additional sessions included Chef Sean Sherman, Founder of the North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems, shared insights into the revitalization and evolution of Indigenous foods systems throughout North America in the Thursday morning keynote, and Jay Shetty, award-winning podcast host of On Purpose, and purpose-driven entrepreneur shared new strategies for navigating today's fast-paced digital world and doubled down on finding purpose in the Friday Keynote Address.

Sustainability initiatives were further bolstered with a focus on environmental and social sustainability, as well as the broader industry impact. Events including Climate Day discussions, sustainable product showcases and gatherings hosted by Project Potluck and the Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (J.E.D.I) Collaborative delivered crucial conversations in increasing social and environmental sustainability across the CPG industry.

"This year's event featured and elevated many of the efforts we've been prioritizing and investing in to ensure we're continually raising the bar on attendee experience, customer value and event sustainability. New programs included a new local buyers' program, buyer-only show floor hours, an augmented reality experience and zero-waste product sampling at the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace. We hosted a wide array of networking events and programs, igniting remarkable engagement and enthusiasm within the industry," proclaims Lacey Gautier, VP Events?of New Hope Network.

Natural Products Expo West 2025 will take place March 4-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Newtopia Now, the mission-driven marketplace for intentional discovery of natural and organic products, featuring curated product neighborhoods, activations and content to enhance the traditional buying experience, launches this year in Denver, Colorado at the Colorado Convention Center, August 25-28, 2024. Registration is open, visit www.newtopia-now.com to register, for more information and to stay up to date on the latest updates.

