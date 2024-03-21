Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Eric Sprott announces that, today, 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Sokoman Minerals Corp., held by him, expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 8.9% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 60,414,465 Shares and 10,000,000 Warrants representing approximately 21.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 23.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns 60,414,465 Shares representing approximately 21.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Warrant expiry combined with previous new share issuances by Sokoman Minerals Corp., resulted in a partially diluted ownership change of greater than 2% and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., address is 82 Richmond St., East, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Sokoman's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (Eric Sprott, 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario M5C 3C5).

