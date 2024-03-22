

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.6522 against the U.S. dollar, 98.81 against the yen and 1.6611 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6569, 99.59 and 1.6527, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the aussie dropped to a 3-day low of 0.8845 from Thursday's closing value of 0.8887.



The aussie edged down to 1.0848 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0867.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to support around 0.64 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the euro, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



