

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-month low of 0.6011 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day low of 91.09 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6041 and 91.59, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.8026 from Thursday's closing value of 1.7965.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 90.00 against the yen and 1.81 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken