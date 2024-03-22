

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.3564 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3529.



Against the euro and the yen, loonie edged down to 1.4705 and 111.69 from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.4692 and 112.03, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.36 against the greenback, 1.48 against the euro and 109.00 against the yen.



