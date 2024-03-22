Anzeige
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 22 March 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 100,471,025 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 22 March 2024, the Company held 17,457,913 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 100,471,025 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

22 March 2024


