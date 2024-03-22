Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
22.03.24
08:16 Uhr
7,900 Euro
+0,150
+1,94 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9008,15009:18
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 08:06
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

22 March 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

21 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

31,280

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

684.5p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

670.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

679.04p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,183,300 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 272,873 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

150

670

09:07:44

OD_7tlCg2R-00

XLON

251

671.5

09:44:41

OD_7tlLyzn-00

XLON

634

671.5

09:44:41

OD_7tlLyzn-02

XLON

863

672

09:45:33

OD_7tlMCJl-00

XLON

1263

670.5

09:45:58

OD_7tlMItB-00

XLON

104

674.5

10:41:12

OD_7tlaCvy-00

XLON

31

674.5

10:41:13

OD_7tlaDC2-00

XLON

549

674.5

10:57:26

OD_7tleIHK-00

XLON

527

673.5

10:59:51

OD_7tleuDh-00

XLON

190

673.5

10:59:51

OD_7tleuDi-00

TRQX

470

673.5

11:19:48

OD_7tljvSL-00

XLON

1

673

11:22:12

OD_7tlkX4J-00

XLON

207

673

11:22:12

OD_7tlkX4K-00

XLON

236

673

11:22:12

OD_7tlkX4K-02

XLON

218

673.5

11:45:56

OD_7tlqVLe-00

TRQX

313

673.5

11:45:56

OD_7tlqVLf-00

BATE

1

674

11:59:43

OD_7tltyh2-00

XLON

388

674

11:59:51

OD_7tlu0Yh-00

XLON

215

674

11:59:51

OD_7tlu0Yl-00

XLON

598

676.5

12:22:20

OD_7tlzfY2-00

XLON

103

676.5

12:22:20

OD_7tlzfY5-00

XLON

1

675.5

12:29:33

OD_7tm1UFl-00

XLON

393

675.5

12:30:00

OD_7tm1bIL-00

XLON

207

675.5

13:00:02

OD_7tm99zd-00

XLON

18

675.5

13:00:02

OD_7tm99ze-00

AQXE

253

675.5

13:00:02

OD_7tm99ze-02

XLON

182

682

13:37:09

OD_7tmIVIP-00

XLON

31

682

13:37:09

OD_7tmIVIQ-00

XLON

73

682

13:41:12

OD_7tmJWVm-00

XLON

92

680.5

13:41:38

OD_7tmJdRt-00

XLON

327

680.5

13:46:24

OD_7tmKpjr-00

XLON

252

680.5

13:46:24

OD_7tmKpjr-02

AQXE

563

680.5

13:46:24

OD_7tmKpjs-01

XLON

268

680

13:46:24

OD_7tmKpjs-03

CHIX

276

680

13:46:24

OD_7tmKpjt-01

CHIX

123

680

13:46:24

OD_7tmKpjt-03

CHIX

603

680.5

13:46:25

OD_7tmKpvq-00

XLON

95

679.5

13:46:27

OD_7tmKqX5-00

XLON

357

679.5

13:46:53

OD_7tmKxG0-00

XLON

54

679

13:49:29

OD_7tmLbtL-00

TRQX

100

679

13:49:29

OD_7tmLbtL-02

TRQX

25

679

13:49:29

OD_7tmLbtM-00

TRQX

84

679

14:06:41

OD_7tmPwSC-00

BATE

138

679

14:06:41

OD_7tmPwSC-02

BATE

581

678.5

14:06:42

OD_7tmPwXM-00

XLON

588

677.5

14:07:50

OD_7tmQEM8-00

XLON

179

677.5

14:07:50

OD_7tmQEM9-00

AQXE

481

677

14:07:50

OD_7tmQENZ-00

CHIX

348

680.5

14:42:40

OD_7tmYzvu-00

AQXE

950

680.5

14:42:40

OD_7tmYzvu-02

XLON

497

680.5

14:42:40

OD_7tmYzvv-00

CHIX

150

680.5

14:42:40

OD_7tmYzvv-02

XLON

200

680.5

14:42:40

OD_7tmYzvw-01

XLON

125

680.5

14:42:40

OD_7tmYzvw-03

XLON

805

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGI-00

XLON

100

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGJ-01

AQXE

298

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGK-00

TRQX

622

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGK-02

CHIX

100

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGL-00

AQXE

200

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGL-02

AQXE

100

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGL-04

AQXE

100

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGM-00

AQXE

22

679.5

14:44:56

OD_7tmZZGM-02

AQXE

502

678.5

14:47:35

OD_7tmaEjN-00

CHIX

584

678.5

14:47:35

OD_7tmaEjO-00

XLON

203

678.5

14:47:35

OD_7tmaEjO-02

BATE

134

678.5

14:47:35

OD_7tmaEjP-01

TRQX

89

678.5

14:47:35

OD_7tmaEjQ-00

TRQX

2

678

14:59:53

OD_7tmdKi1-00

XLON

695

679.5

15:05:31

OD_7tmekbD-00

XLON

337

681

15:11:48

OD_7tmgKpJ-00

BATE

80

680.5

15:11:49

OD_7tmgL58-00

BATE

569

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVX-00

XLON

99

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVX-02

CHIX

267

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVY-01

TRQX

34

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVY-03

BATE

91

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVZ-01

XLON

280

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVZ-03

XLON

7

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVa-00

XLON

2

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVa-02

XLON

15

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVb-00

XLON

5

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbVc-00

XLON

447

681.5

15:48:37

OD_7tmpbWA-00

CHIX

227

681.5

15:48:39

OD_7tmpbp3-00

XLON

267

681.5

15:48:39

OD_7tmpbpT-00

BATE

113

681.5

15:48:39

OD_7tmpbpx-00

XLON

101

681.5

15:55:11

OD_7tmrFpK-00

AQXE

12

681.5

16:00:55

OD_7tmshHi-00

XLON

30

683

16:04:36

OD_7tmtcnd-00

XLON

10

683

16:04:36

OD_7tmtcne-00

XLON

154

684

16:15:36

OD_7tmwOUm-00

TRQX

1

684

16:15:47

OD_7tmwRMJ-00

AQXE

713

683.5

16:17:10

OD_7tmwmvZ-00

XLON

572

683.5

16:17:10

OD_7tmwmvZ-02

CHIX

64

683.5

16:17:10

OD_7tmwmvZ-04

CHIX

184

683.5

16:17:10

OD_7tmwmva-01

XLON

818

683.5

16:17:10

OD_7tmwmva-03

XLON

152

683.5

16:17:10

OD_7tmwmvb-00

XLON

226

683.5

16:17:10

OD_7tmwn0c-00

XLON

106

683.5

16:17:11

OD_7tmwnCj-00

XLON

234

683

16:17:11

OD_7tmwnCx-00

BATE

154

684

16:19:48

OD_7tmxS3a-00

AQXE

230

683.5

16:21:02

OD_7tmxlL2-00

AQXE

3

684.5

16:21:12

OD_7tmxnu7-00

XLON

390

684.5

16:21:12

OD_7tmxnu7-02

XLON

167

684.5

16:21:12

OD_7tmxnu9-00

XLON

240

684.5

16:21:12

OD_7tmxnu9-02

XLON

834

684

16:21:29

OD_7tmxsW4-00

XLON

211

683

16:22:31

OD_7tmy8fo-00

CHIX

283

683

16:22:59

OD_7tmyFpY-00

CHIX

146

683

16:22:59

OD_7tmyFpZ-00

TRQX

184

683

16:22:59

OD_7tmyFpa-00

BATE

481

683

16:22:59

OD_7tmyFpa-02

TRQX

354

682.5

16:23:06

OD_7tmyHXN-00

XLON

47

682.5

16:23:08

OD_7tmyI3T-00

XLON

141

682.5

16:27:00

OD_7tmzGRs-00

BATE

263

683.5

16:29:41

OD_7tmzwJr-00

BATE

37

684

16:29:43

OD_7tmzwq8-00

XLON

41

684

16:29:44

OD_7tmzx6C-00

XLON

330

684

16:29:44

OD_7tmzx6E-01

XLON

41

684

16:29:45

OD_7tmzxMP-00

XLON

4

684

16:29:56

OD_7tn00Dm-00

XLON


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.