Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22
22 March 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
21 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
31,280
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
684.5p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
670.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
679.04p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,183,300 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 272,873 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
150
670
09:07:44
OD_7tlCg2R-00
XLON
251
671.5
09:44:41
OD_7tlLyzn-00
XLON
634
671.5
09:44:41
OD_7tlLyzn-02
XLON
863
672
09:45:33
OD_7tlMCJl-00
XLON
1263
670.5
09:45:58
OD_7tlMItB-00
XLON
104
674.5
10:41:12
OD_7tlaCvy-00
XLON
31
674.5
10:41:13
OD_7tlaDC2-00
XLON
549
674.5
10:57:26
OD_7tleIHK-00
XLON
527
673.5
10:59:51
OD_7tleuDh-00
XLON
190
673.5
10:59:51
OD_7tleuDi-00
TRQX
470
673.5
11:19:48
OD_7tljvSL-00
XLON
1
673
11:22:12
OD_7tlkX4J-00
XLON
207
673
11:22:12
OD_7tlkX4K-00
XLON
236
673
11:22:12
OD_7tlkX4K-02
XLON
218
673.5
11:45:56
OD_7tlqVLe-00
TRQX
313
673.5
11:45:56
OD_7tlqVLf-00
BATE
1
674
11:59:43
OD_7tltyh2-00
XLON
388
674
11:59:51
OD_7tlu0Yh-00
XLON
215
674
11:59:51
OD_7tlu0Yl-00
XLON
598
676.5
12:22:20
OD_7tlzfY2-00
XLON
103
676.5
12:22:20
OD_7tlzfY5-00
XLON
1
675.5
12:29:33
OD_7tm1UFl-00
XLON
393
675.5
12:30:00
OD_7tm1bIL-00
XLON
207
675.5
13:00:02
OD_7tm99zd-00
XLON
18
675.5
13:00:02
OD_7tm99ze-00
AQXE
253
675.5
13:00:02
OD_7tm99ze-02
XLON
182
682
13:37:09
OD_7tmIVIP-00
XLON
31
682
13:37:09
OD_7tmIVIQ-00
XLON
73
682
13:41:12
OD_7tmJWVm-00
XLON
92
680.5
13:41:38
OD_7tmJdRt-00
XLON
327
680.5
13:46:24
OD_7tmKpjr-00
XLON
252
680.5
13:46:24
OD_7tmKpjr-02
AQXE
563
680.5
13:46:24
OD_7tmKpjs-01
XLON
268
680
13:46:24
OD_7tmKpjs-03
CHIX
276
680
13:46:24
OD_7tmKpjt-01
CHIX
123
680
13:46:24
OD_7tmKpjt-03
CHIX
603
680.5
13:46:25
OD_7tmKpvq-00
XLON
95
679.5
13:46:27
OD_7tmKqX5-00
XLON
357
679.5
13:46:53
OD_7tmKxG0-00
XLON
54
679
13:49:29
OD_7tmLbtL-00
TRQX
100
679
13:49:29
OD_7tmLbtL-02
TRQX
25
679
13:49:29
OD_7tmLbtM-00
TRQX
84
679
14:06:41
OD_7tmPwSC-00
BATE
138
679
14:06:41
OD_7tmPwSC-02
BATE
581
678.5
14:06:42
OD_7tmPwXM-00
XLON
588
677.5
14:07:50
OD_7tmQEM8-00
XLON
179
677.5
14:07:50
OD_7tmQEM9-00
AQXE
481
677
14:07:50
OD_7tmQENZ-00
CHIX
348
680.5
14:42:40
OD_7tmYzvu-00
AQXE
950
680.5
14:42:40
OD_7tmYzvu-02
XLON
497
680.5
14:42:40
OD_7tmYzvv-00
CHIX
150
680.5
14:42:40
OD_7tmYzvv-02
XLON
200
680.5
14:42:40
OD_7tmYzvw-01
XLON
125
680.5
14:42:40
OD_7tmYzvw-03
XLON
805
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGI-00
XLON
100
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGJ-01
AQXE
298
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGK-00
TRQX
622
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGK-02
CHIX
100
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGL-00
AQXE
200
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGL-02
AQXE
100
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGL-04
AQXE
100
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGM-00
AQXE
22
679.5
14:44:56
OD_7tmZZGM-02
AQXE
502
678.5
14:47:35
OD_7tmaEjN-00
CHIX
584
678.5
14:47:35
OD_7tmaEjO-00
XLON
203
678.5
14:47:35
OD_7tmaEjO-02
BATE
134
678.5
14:47:35
OD_7tmaEjP-01
TRQX
89
678.5
14:47:35
OD_7tmaEjQ-00
TRQX
2
678
14:59:53
OD_7tmdKi1-00
XLON
695
679.5
15:05:31
OD_7tmekbD-00
XLON
337
681
15:11:48
OD_7tmgKpJ-00
BATE
80
680.5
15:11:49
OD_7tmgL58-00
BATE
569
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVX-00
XLON
99
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVX-02
CHIX
267
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVY-01
TRQX
34
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVY-03
BATE
91
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVZ-01
XLON
280
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVZ-03
XLON
7
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVa-00
XLON
2
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVa-02
XLON
15
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVb-00
XLON
5
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbVc-00
XLON
447
681.5
15:48:37
OD_7tmpbWA-00
CHIX
227
681.5
15:48:39
OD_7tmpbp3-00
XLON
267
681.5
15:48:39
OD_7tmpbpT-00
BATE
113
681.5
15:48:39
OD_7tmpbpx-00
XLON
101
681.5
15:55:11
OD_7tmrFpK-00
AQXE
12
681.5
16:00:55
OD_7tmshHi-00
XLON
30
683
16:04:36
OD_7tmtcnd-00
XLON
10
683
16:04:36
OD_7tmtcne-00
XLON
154
684
16:15:36
OD_7tmwOUm-00
TRQX
1
684
16:15:47
OD_7tmwRMJ-00
AQXE
713
683.5
16:17:10
OD_7tmwmvZ-00
XLON
572
683.5
16:17:10
OD_7tmwmvZ-02
CHIX
64
683.5
16:17:10
OD_7tmwmvZ-04
CHIX
184
683.5
16:17:10
OD_7tmwmva-01
XLON
818
683.5
16:17:10
OD_7tmwmva-03
XLON
152
683.5
16:17:10
OD_7tmwmvb-00
XLON
226
683.5
16:17:10
OD_7tmwn0c-00
XLON
106
683.5
16:17:11
OD_7tmwnCj-00
XLON
234
683
16:17:11
OD_7tmwnCx-00
BATE
154
684
16:19:48
OD_7tmxS3a-00
AQXE
230
683.5
16:21:02
OD_7tmxlL2-00
AQXE
3
684.5
16:21:12
OD_7tmxnu7-00
XLON
390
684.5
16:21:12
OD_7tmxnu7-02
XLON
167
684.5
16:21:12
OD_7tmxnu9-00
XLON
240
684.5
16:21:12
OD_7tmxnu9-02
XLON
834
684
16:21:29
OD_7tmxsW4-00
XLON
211
683
16:22:31
OD_7tmy8fo-00
CHIX
283
683
16:22:59
OD_7tmyFpY-00
CHIX
146
683
16:22:59
OD_7tmyFpZ-00
TRQX
184
683
16:22:59
OD_7tmyFpa-00
BATE
481
683
16:22:59
OD_7tmyFpa-02
TRQX
354
682.5
16:23:06
OD_7tmyHXN-00
XLON
47
682.5
16:23:08
OD_7tmyI3T-00
XLON
141
682.5
16:27:00
OD_7tmzGRs-00
BATE
263
683.5
16:29:41
OD_7tmzwJr-00
BATE
37
684
16:29:43
OD_7tmzwq8-00
XLON
41
684
16:29:44
OD_7tmzx6C-00
XLON
330
684
16:29:44
OD_7tmzx6E-01
XLON
41
684
16:29:45
OD_7tmzxMP-00
XLON
4
684
16:29:56
OD_7tn00Dm-00
XLON