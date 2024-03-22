Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 08:42
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dedicares Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is now available on the website

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Please find the Annual and Sustainability Report here.

This information is mandatory for Dedicare AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the below contact at 8 a.m. CET on 22 March 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Krister Widström, CEO & Managing Director, +46 (0)70 526 7991
Anette Sandsjö, CFO, +46 (0)73 343 4468

Ringvägen 100, entrance E, 10th floor
118 60 Stockholm
Sweden
+46 (0)8 555 65600
www.dedicaregroup.com
Corp ID no: 556516-1501

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dedicare/r/dedicares-annual-and-sustainability-report-2023-is-now-available-on-the-website,c3950134

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1178/3950134/2688077.pdf

Dedicare Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1178/3950134/2688586.zip

dedi-2023-12-31-sv.zip

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dedicares-annual-and-sustainability-report-2023-is-now-available-on-the-website-302096833.html

