AWE2024 Recap: Charting the Future of Smart Living

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AWE2024, concluded at Shanghai New International Expo Center on March 17, spanned four days and 150,000 m², attracting more than 1,000 global leaders in household appliances and consumer electronics industry.

At AWE2024, Haier showcased HomeGPT, the first vertical model for its Smart Home Brain. Equipped with an extensive knowledge graph for smart home solutions, it provides more customized services. Hisense introduced ULEDX, an AI-powered picture platform for all scenarios with upgraded AI performance across sensing, chip, light, and screen applications. Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy S24 series smartphones featuring innovative Galaxy AI technology. With functions including live translation, the product promises to revolutionize the way users connect with the world.

AWE2024 showcased not only individual AI products but also integrated smart IoT solutions and ecosystems. At its Sanyiniao booth, Haier showcased 20 smart scenarios across eight spaces including the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. Huawei presented its 1+8+N smart life solution for five scenarios, including travel, office, home, sports & health, and audiovisual entertainment. Hisilicon unveiled its 5+2 smart terminal solution integrated with platforms such as SparkLink Alliance and On-device AI to deliver industry-beating solutions with wide coverage.

Television is the central hub of smart home and living room entertainment. At AWE2024 visitors were captivated by TCL and Hisense's Mini LED TVs that offer tens of thousands of backlight dimming zones, Samsung's transparent Micro LED TV, and Hisense's rollable laser TV and 8K screen sonic laser TV. Notably, AWE2014 also featured many trendy electronic products such as Skyworth's MR headset, TCL's Thunderbird AR glasses, Huawei's Pocket2 foldable smartphone, Shokz's bone conduction headphones, and Panasonic's smart record player.

At AWE2024, companies sped up efforts to venture into fields including semiconductor manufacturing, new energy, and smart vehicles. Huawei showcased its Wenjie M9 SUV that is connected to the eco system of Harmony lntelligent Mobility Alliance, demonstrating the seamless switch and collaborative experience between personal terminals, smart vehicles, and smart homes. A number of new energy vehicles, including Skyworth's first sedan SKYHOME and Geely's Galaxy E8, also made their debut. Besides, TCL, Hisense, and Skyworth showcased a series of smart energy solutions, including household PV, energy storage, and zero-carbon parks.

AWE's parallel forums delved into subjects including sustainable development, AIoT, smart home, ultra-high-definition video, vacuum cleaning appliances, home design, and new retail, to embrace the latest trends and drive high-quality industry development.

