Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
22.03.24
10:46 Uhr
849,80 Euro
+9,10
+1,08 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
849,30849,7010:46
849,10849,5010:46
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 09:12
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Unitree Robotics: NVIDIA GTC Conference?Unitree H1 humanoid robot embraces AI with the world

HANGZHOU, China, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 19, 2024, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang delivered a keynote speech "Witness the Transformative Moment of AI" at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, officially kicking off the 2024 NVIDIA GTC Conference.

NVIDIA GTC Conference?Unitree H1 humanoid robot embraces AI with the world

Unitree H1 was unveiled at the conference, working with NVIDIA to promote the in-depth evolution of global AI robots.

Unitree H1 just set a world record for the speed of a full-size humanoid robot with a movement speed of 3.3 meters per second some time ago. The potential speed exceeds 5m/s, waiting for everyone to explore and develop. It is the most powerful humanoid robot of similar specifications in the world.

Unitree H1 The world's first full-size motor drive humanoid robot flips on ground. Unitree's self-developed AI robot algorithm, under NVIDIA's GPU-accelerated robot simulation platform, allows H1 to independently learn high-speed running, bearing weight 30KG, up and down stairs, a variety of highly dynamic dance movements, and can continue to learn more different types of movements. GPU computing power has greatly accelerated the evolution of global robots.

Unitree H1 Full-size humanoid robot parameters:

Body Size Value: height about 180CM, weight about 47kg
DOF of Each Leg: 5 (Hip×3 + Knee×1 + Ankle×1)
DOF of Each Arm: 4 (Expandable)
Peak Torque Density: 189N.m/Kg
Endurance: Battery capacity 864Wh, Max Voltage 67.2V, quickly replaceable
Maximum Joint Torque: Knee Torque About 360N.m, Hip Joint Torque About 220N.m,Ankle Torque About 45N.m, Arm Joint Torque About 75N.m
360° Depth Sensing: 3D LIDAR + Depth Camera
More introduction about H1: www.unitree.com/h1

AI is at an inflection point as generative AI creates a new wave of opportunities, causing inference workloads to grow in a step-function fashion. Jensen Huang said that in our world, humanoid robots will play a greater role in the future.

Developing a model for humanoid robots is the most exciting topic in the field of AI today. AI and robotics leaders around the world are bringing together various cutting-edge technologies and resources to achieve technological breakthroughs in the field of general robotics.

Unitree official open source summary: https://www.unitree.com/opensource

For more information:

Official Website: www.unitree.com

Market cooperation: pr@unitree.com

Twitter: twitter.com/UnitreeRobotics

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@unitreerobotics

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/unitreerobotics

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369406/NVIDIA_GTC_Conference_Unitree_H1_humanoid_robot_embraces_AI_with_the_world.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nvidia-gtc-conferenceunitree-h1-humanoid-robot-embraces-ai-with-the-world-302096853.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.