DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ LN) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4704.1572 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38198297 CODE: PRIJ LN ISIN: LU1931974775

March 22, 2024