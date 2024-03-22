

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to more than a 2-month low of 0.8590 against the euro, a 1-month low of 1.2585 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day low of 190.73 against the yen, from early highs of 0.8568, 1.2675 and 192.24, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.1330 from an early high of 1.1381.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.24 against the greenback, 188.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the franc.



