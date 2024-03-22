Skanska signs an additional contract for renovation and expansion at a University in Ohio, USA, for USD 94M, about SEK 975M

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition of a historic building on campus in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The additional contract is worth USD 94M, about SEK 975M, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the first quarter 2024.

The project is one in a series of major capital projects. Specifically, the 6,100-square meter renovation will include new offices, open engineering research labs, classrooms, biology and chemistry teaching labs, and collaboration spaces. The approximately 13,400-square meter addition will include new state-of-the-art open-bay chemistry research labs with chemical storage, material support, and facility service spaces.

Work began in 2023 and is expected to reach phased occupancy starting in August 2025.

