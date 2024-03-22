Anzeige
Skanska signs an additional contract for renovation and expansion at a University in Ohio, USA, for USD 94M, about SEK 975M

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition of a historic building on campus in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA. The additional contract is worth USD 94M, about SEK 975M, which will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the first quarter 2024.

The project is one in a series of major capital projects. Specifically, the 6,100-square meter renovation will include new offices, open engineering research labs, classrooms, biology and chemistry teaching labs, and collaboration spaces. The approximately 13,400-square meter addition will include new state-of-the-art open-bay chemistry research labs with chemical storage, material support, and facility service spaces.

Work began in 2023 and is expected to reach phased occupancy starting in August 2025.

For further information please contact:

Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310
Olle Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-an-additional-contract-for-renovation-and-expansion-at-a-university-in-ohio--usa--for-,c3950208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3950208/2688240.pdf

20240322 US Ohio university

SOURCE Skanska

