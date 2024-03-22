DJ Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (EART LN) Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-March-2024 / 09:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.4544 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18045288 CODE: EART LN ISIN: LU2356220926 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2356220926 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART LN Sequence No.: 311502 EQS News ID: 1865417 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 22, 2024 04:42 ET (08:42 GMT)