Great Wall New Media: What Hebei Can Offer Anping Wire Mesh Connects World

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from Great Wall New Media:

Renowned as China's biggest wire mesh producer, Anping is the largest production base and distribution center for wire mesh on the planet. Over 80% of China's woven wire mesh is exported from here to the world, selling to more than 100 countries and regions. From low-end competition to high-quality development, from village-based business to industrial clustering, Anping wire mesh, with more than 500 years of inheritance and innovation, has become the leading and advantageous industry in Anping, stimulating the local economy.

What is the history of Anping wire mesh? And how has it developed? Nenad Malekovic from Serbia embarked on a fascinating exploration of the wire mesh industry in Anping, Hebei Province. Let's follow Nenad's footsteps and find out the answers to these questions!

