Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details 
22-March-2024 / 09:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
22 March 2024 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 
 
Notification of Change of Director Details 
 
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Non-Executive 
Director, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Auto Trader Group plc with effect from 1 May 2024. 
 
Enquiries: 
Funding Circle: 
Investor Relations  ir@fundingcircle.com 
Tony Nicol 
Media Relations   press@fundingcircle.com 
Angeli Everitt 
Headland Consultancy  +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse 
 
About Funding Circle: 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small 
businesses get the funding they need to win.  Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an 
unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides 
access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding 
Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 311504 
EQS News ID:  1865437 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1865437&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2024 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

