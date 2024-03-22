DJ Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details 22-March-2024 / 09:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 March 2024 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") Notification of Change of Director Details In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Geeta Gopalan, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Auto Trader Group plc with effect from 1 May 2024. Enquiries: Funding Circle: Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse About Funding Circle: Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: RDN TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 311504 EQS News ID: 1865437 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

