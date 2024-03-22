Glaston Oyj Abp: Inside information: Toni Laaksonen appointed President and CEO of Glaston Corporation

Glaston Corporation Inside information 22 March 2024 at 8:30

The Board of Directors of Glaston Corporation has appointed M.Sc. (Tech.) and B.Sc. (Econ.) Toni Laaksonen (born 1982) President and CEO of Glaston Corporation. Toni Laaksonen joins Glaston from Metso Corporation, where he has been working from 2019 as Senior Vice President of Materials Processing Products. The Business line covers global business in more than 50 countries with about 1,000 employees.

Prior to this position, Laaksonen has held various business line and services sales leadership positions in Metso and Outotec before it became a part of Metso, as well as project management and business controller positions in ABB. In addition, he has served as Vice President, Parcel Services at Posti Group and worked as a Research Scientist at VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland at the beginning of his career.

The Board of Directors of Glaston Corporation conducted a thorough recruitment process, involving several good candidates with different backgrounds.

"Glaston has a solid strategy and a dedicated team with vast industry insight, customer knowledge and product expertise. We wanted to further complement the leadership team's experience and strengthen the focus on lifecycle services. Toni convinced us with his strong track record in leading profitable growth in international businesses and his experience in developing services business. He has also years of experience working abroad, in the US and the UK. I am very pleased to welcome Toni as Glaston's new President and CEO. The Board of Directors is confident that he will lead Glaston toward the next phases on the strategy journey of profitable growth", says Chair of the Board Veli-Matti Reinikkala.

"I'm excited and honored to be appointed President and CEO of Glaston Corporation. It is inspiring to join a global high-technology and services company with a strong position in the glass processing industry. Glaston's vast know-how in technology and process innovations gives a solid ground to build future-proof sustainable solutions. I'm looking forward to meeting the Glaston team, customers and partners, and to embark on the journey in this industry", Toni Laaksonen comments.

Toni Laaksonen will assume his new position at the latest at the end of September 2024.

Antti Kaunonen has served as the company's interim CEO from 15 November 2023 and will continue in this role until Toni Laaksonen takes office. After this, Kaunonen will continue in his position as a member of the Board of Directors and will resume his position as a member of the Board's People and Remuneration Committee.

