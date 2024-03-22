

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has announced that it is cancelling student loans for an additional 78,000 public service workers, including teachers, nurses and firefighters, through Public Service Loan Forgiveness.



Through this action, nearly $6 billion worth of Student Debt stands written off.



'These public service workers have dedicated their careers to serving their communities, but because of past administrative failures, never got the relief they were entitled to under the law,' President Joe Biden said in a statement.



He added that in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision on the Administration's original student debt relief plan, 'we are continuing to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible'.



With this, nearly four million Americans have had their student debt cancelled under the Biden Administration.



