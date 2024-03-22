

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Equity markets in Asia finished trading on a mixed note amidst an uptick in inflation in Japan as well as uncertainties about rate cuts by the Fed. The Dollar's rebound as well as mixed corporate earnings weighed on sentiment.



China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.95 percent to finish trading at 3,048.03. The day's trading ranged between 3,073.21 and 3,027.76. The Shenzhen Component Index plunged 1.21 percent to close at 9,565.56.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 added 73 points or 0.18 percent to close at 40,888.43. The day's trading range was between 41,087.75 and 40,888.43.



Sharp Corp gained 5.2 percent. Suzuki Motor Corp, Nissan Motor and Comsys Holdings Corp, all gained more than 3 percent. Bridgestone Corp followed with gains of close to 3 percent.



Chugai Pharmaceuticals slipped 3.6 percent. Advantest Corp and Komatsu slipped more than 2 percent. Kyowa Kirin as well as SMC Corp slipped more than 1 percent.



The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slipped 363 points or 2.16 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 16,499.47. The day's trading range was between a high of 16,747.20 and a low of 16,341.61.



Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index slipped 0.23 percent to close trading at 2,748.55. The day's trading range was between 2,273.97 and 2,763.06.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,770.60, shedding 11 points or 0.15 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,738.60 and 7,786.80.



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare surged 7.7 percent. Virgin Money rallied 4.1 percent. Light & Wonder, Life 360 and Goodman Group, all added more than 3 percent in the day's trading.



Genesis Minerals slipped 6.3 percent. Bellevue Gold, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Emerald Resources and Audinate Group all slipped more than 5 percent.



The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange added 62 points or 0.53 percent to close trading at 11,978.62, versus the previous close of 11,915.71. Trading ranged between 11,915.71 and 12,002.47.



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare surged 5.7 percent followed by Manawa Energy that rallied 3.8 percent. Vector, Skycity Entertainment as well as A2 Milk Company, all added close to 2 percent.



Tourism Holdings, Vista Group International as well as Westpac Banking Corp declined more than 3 percent. Heartland Group Holdings and ANZ Holdings, both declined more than 2 percent.



Wall Street had extended gains on Thursday amidst the Fed's firm rate cut hints and positive earnings reports. Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.20 percent to close at 16,401.84 whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.68 percent to finish trading at 39,781.37.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken