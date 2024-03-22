

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Department of Transportation will undertake a privacy review of the nation's ten largest airlines regarding their collection, handling, maintenance, and use of passengers' personal information.



The review, to be conducted by DOT's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection, will examine airlines' policies and procedures to determine if they are properly safeguarding their customers' personal information. In addition, DOT will probe whether airlines are unfairly or deceptively monetizing or sharing that data with third parties.



The Department said that if it finds evidence of problematic practices, action will be taken, which could include investigations, enforcement actions, guidance, or rulemaking.



'Airline passengers should have confidence that their personal information is not being shared improperly with third parties or mishandled by employees,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'This review of airline practices is the beginning of a new initiative by DOT to ensure airlines are being good stewards of sensitive passenger data. DOT is grateful for the expertise and partnership of Senator Wyden as we undertake this effort to protect passengers.'



The airlines that are going to be subject to privacy review are Allegiant, Alaska, American, Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, and United.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken