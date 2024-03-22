

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Duvyzat (givinostat) oral medication for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) in patients six years of age and older.



Duvyzat is the first nonsteroidal drug approved to treat patients with all genetic variants of DMD. It is a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor that works by targeting pathogenic processes to reduce inflammation and loss of muscle.



'DMD denies the opportunity for a healthy life to the children it affects. The FDA is committed to advancing the development of new therapies for DMD,' said Emily Freilich, M.D., director of the Division of Neurology 1, Office of Neuroscience in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. 'This approval provides another treatment option to help reduce the burden of this progressive, devastating disease for individuals impacted by DMD regardless of genetic mutation.'



DMD is the most common childhood form of muscular dystrophy and typically affects males. It is a rare neurological disorder which causes progressive muscle weakness due to a lack of muscle protein called dystrophin. Over time, the muscles deteriorate causing problems with walking and muscle strength and ultimately problems with breathing leading to early death. Life expectancy for those with DMD has increased over the years, with some patients surviving beyond 30 years.



The recommended dosage of Duvyzat is determined by the individual's body weight. It should be administered orally twice daily with food.



The FDA granted approval of Duvyzat to Italfarmaco S.p.A.



