Selective Wine Estates, Inc.: Introducing Mommy's Time Out Hard Iced Tea

Two Refreshing Flavors - Lemon and Peach

EAST HANOVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / As Mommy prepares for the Easter Holiday and Spring Break, she is reminded of the stressful preparations that need to be made in addition to the many responsibilities of being a mother with children in school who all demand her attention.





Mommy's Time Out now has a new refreshing malt beverage called Mommy's Time Out Hard Iced Tea which comes in two great flavors, (Lemon and Peach) with more flavors planned. This Hard Iced Tea is refreshing and flavorful. It is brewed using straightforward ingredients resulting in a delicious finish. The suggested retail price is $14.99 per four-pack of 16 oz cans.

Mommy's Time Out wine comes in four types - Pinot Grigio (delle venezie DOC), Moscato (Terre Siciliane), Delicious Red (Tantrum Red), and Delicious Pink (Vino Rosato). These four wines are from Italy and are well-balanced with fruity undertones. Mommy's Time Out comes in 750-ml and 1.5-L sizes. The suggested retail price is $11.99 for the 750ml size and $16.99 for the 1.5L size (Mommy's Time Out Pinot Grigio only).

MOM'S CAB CABernet Sauvignon is from southern France and comes in the 750ml size. The suggested retail price is $13.99.

"What better way for Mommy to relax than with Mommy's Time Out, delicious food, and wonderful friends?" said Mike Cincotta, President of Selective Wine Estates, Inc., importers and brand owners of Mommy's Time Out.

Adults over the age of 21 should enjoy MOM'S CAB and Mommy's Time Out responsibly.

For more information on Mommy's Time Out, please visit www.mommystimeoutwine.com.

