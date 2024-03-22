

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has announced that after a gap of seven months, Colombia has formally reopened its market for U.S. poultry and egg products.



The Colombian government had stopped issuing import permits for U.S. poultry in August last year.



Following extensive engagement with USTR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario agreed to restore market access to Colombia for U.S. poultry producers.



'Ensuring U.S. agricultural producers have the opportunity to compete on a level playing field across the globe is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration,' said USTR Chief Agricultural Negotiator Doug McKalip. 'We are pleased that American poultry producers have renewed access to substantive income for them, their families, and our rural communities as a whole because of the efforts of USTR and USDA to remove this market access barrier.'



