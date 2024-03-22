Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47
Berlin
22.03.24
12:56 Uhr
7,708 Euro
-0,041
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
22.03.2024 | 12:48
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Monthly Factsheet as at 29 February 2024

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

22 March 2024


