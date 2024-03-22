Anzeige
Freitag, 22.03.2024
PR Newswire
22.03.2024 | 12:48
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 21-March-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

454.40p

INCLUDING current year revenue

458.07p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 21-March-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

354.74p

INCLUDING current year revenue

361.50p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 21-March-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

313.69p

INCLUDING current year revenue

313.69p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 21-March-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

194.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue

194.72p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 21-March-2024

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

109.03p

INCLUDING current year revenue

112.99p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 21-March-2024

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

158.41p

INCLUDING current year revenue

159.27p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


© 2024 PR Newswire
