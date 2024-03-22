Baker Tilly: Pre-Filing Registration Portal for Inflation Reduction Act Credits: A How-To Guide

Step-by-step video for state and local governments, tribes, higher education institutions and not-for-profits
Authored by Karen Gries, Robert Moczulewski
NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / The IRS pre-filing registration portal for Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) and CHIPS Act of 2022 credit claims opened on Dec. 22, 2023. Registration via this portal is a key requirement to receive a registration number to claim eligible tax credits ("direct pay" for tax-exempt entities) to support your organization's clean energy and/or energy efficiency projects. Organizations planning to transfer credits must also complete the pre-filing registration process.
This video breaks down the IRA and CHIPS Act pre-filing registration process for public sector entities and discusses the following:
- Pre-filing registration tool overview
- Creating an account on ID.me
- Pre-registration process
- Key dates and timing
- Additional considerations for governments, tribes, higher education institutions and not-for-profit organizations
