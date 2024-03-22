

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The CAC-40 slipped on Friday from Thursday's record high, amidst caution regarding the Fed's likely monetary policy trajectory. The Dollar's rebound and the dovish remarks by ECB officials also swayed sentiment.



The CAC-40 is currently trading at 8,146.02, shedding 0.41 percent from the previous close of 8,179.72. The day's trading has been between 8,179.32 and 8,144.71.



Only 12 of the 40 scrips in the index are currently trading in negative territory.



Teleperformance, Carrefour, BNP Paribas, Sanofi, Edenred, Societe Generale, Orange as well as Thales have all gained more than 1 percent in the day's trading.



Kering as well as Air Liquide plunged more than 2 percent. STMicroelectronics, LVMH, Hermes International, Legrand, all declined more than 1 percent.



The EUR/USD pair has slipped 0.44 percent to 1.0812. This comes amidst the Dollar Index jumping 0.93 percent to 104.38, versus 103.41 a day earlier.



In line with the downtick in global bond yields, yields on France's ten-year bonds have edged down 0.11 percent to 2.836%. The yield was at 2.839 percent a day earlier.



