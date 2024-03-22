Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Jetzt investieren – Biotech Sensation des Jahrzehnts?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2024 | 14:02
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stambaugh Ness Announces Strategic Acquisition of Left Brain Professionals

Firm Expands Outsourced Accounting for AE Government Contractors

YORK, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Stambaugh Ness (SN) proudly announces its acquisition of Left Brain Professionals, a distinguished accounting and advisory firm serving government contractors, effective April 1. Founded by Robert Jones, CPA, CPCM, NCMA Fellow, a seasoned industry leader with over 25 years of experience, Left Brain Professionals has been a key player in government contract accounting since its inception in 2013.

Stambaugh Ness Acquires Left Brain Professionals

Stambaugh Ness Acquires Left Brain Professionals

This strategic acquisition enhances SN's position as the premier national professional services firm serving the Architecture & Engineering (AE) industry. Known for delivering anticipatory solutions, innovative products, and transformative business approaches, SN currently serves over 1,400 AE clients across all 50 states, with team members in 25+ states, and internationally. The addition of Left Brain Professionals complements SN's nationally recognized GovCon practice area, which includes a team of deeply experienced and uniquely qualified experts.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "SN is thrilled to welcome Robert and his team to the firm, enriching our capabilities with his extensive government contracting knowledge. Robert's firsthand understanding of running a firm will provide clients with meaningful insights and vital, future-focused strategies and solutions."

According to Robert Jones, "The opportunity to join an organization equally committed to the industry and helping clients achieve extraordinary success is truly exciting. I look forward to bridging critical gaps for clients and positioning firms for accelerated success and a more profitable future."

In conjunction with this acquisition, SN is launching an Outsourced Accounting Services (OAS) for Government Contractors practice area. Robert Jones will lead this initiative as its Director, offering a comprehensive range of services, including operational support, CFO and Controller advisory services, and DCAA-compliant accounting system services.

SN is committed to advancing its clients' success and contributing to their industries' growth. The acquisition of Left Brain Professionals and launch of the OAS for GovCon practice area mark significant milestones in this ongoing mission.

Contact Information:

Heather Zecher
Marketing Director
hzecher@stambaughness.com
717.757.6999

SOURCE: Stambaugh Ness

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.