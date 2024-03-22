Stambaugh Ness Announces Strategic Acquisition of Left Brain Professionals

Firm Expands Outsourced Accounting for AE Government Contractors

YORK, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Stambaugh Ness (SN) proudly announces its acquisition of Left Brain Professionals, a distinguished accounting and advisory firm serving government contractors, effective April 1. Founded by Robert Jones, CPA, CPCM, NCMA Fellow, a seasoned industry leader with over 25 years of experience, Left Brain Professionals has been a key player in government contract accounting since its inception in 2013.

Stambaugh Ness Acquires Left Brain Professionals

This strategic acquisition enhances SN's position as the premier national professional services firm serving the Architecture & Engineering (AE) industry. Known for delivering anticipatory solutions, innovative products, and transformative business approaches, SN currently serves over 1,400 AE clients across all 50 states, with team members in 25+ states, and internationally. The addition of Left Brain Professionals complements SN's nationally recognized GovCon practice area, which includes a team of deeply experienced and uniquely qualified experts.

Stambaugh Ness President and Chief Executive Officer, Steven L. Hake states, "SN is thrilled to welcome Robert and his team to the firm, enriching our capabilities with his extensive government contracting knowledge. Robert's firsthand understanding of running a firm will provide clients with meaningful insights and vital, future-focused strategies and solutions."

According to Robert Jones, "The opportunity to join an organization equally committed to the industry and helping clients achieve extraordinary success is truly exciting. I look forward to bridging critical gaps for clients and positioning firms for accelerated success and a more profitable future."

In conjunction with this acquisition, SN is launching an Outsourced Accounting Services (OAS) for Government Contractors practice area. Robert Jones will lead this initiative as its Director, offering a comprehensive range of services, including operational support, CFO and Controller advisory services, and DCAA-compliant accounting system services.

SN is committed to advancing its clients' success and contributing to their industries' growth. The acquisition of Left Brain Professionals and launch of the OAS for GovCon practice area mark significant milestones in this ongoing mission.

