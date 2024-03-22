

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on the promotion of 'safe, secure and trustworthy' artificial intelligence (AI) systems that will also benefit sustainable development for all.



Adopting a United States-led draft resolution without a vote, the Assembly also highlighted the respect, protection and promotion of human rights in the design, development, deployment and the use of AI.



The text was 'co-sponsored' or backed by more than 120 other Member States.



The General Assembly also recognized AI systems' potential to accelerate and enable progress towards reaching the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.



It represents the first-time adoption by the Assembly of a resolution to regulate the emerging field. The US National Security Advisor reportedly said earlier this month that the adoption would represent an 'historic step forward' for the safe use of AI.



The Assembly called on all Member States and stakeholders 'to refrain from or cease the use of artificial intelligence systems that are impossible to operate in compliance with international human rights law or that pose undue risks to the enjoyment of human rights.'



The Assembly also urged all States, the private sector, civil society, research organizations and the media, to develop and support regulatory and governance approaches and frameworks related to safe, secure and trustworthy use of AI.



