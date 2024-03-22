Major Crypto Personalities Join Sportsbet.io

Three web3 experts become ambassadors for the leading sportsbook in latest batch of signings to 'Join the crypto experience

Heading up the latest round of inductees to the flagship scheme is Dehkunle, known on X as Dehkunle of Africa, who shares his smart takes on the crypto world to more than half a million followers. Dehkunle aims to make financial technology accessible to everyone, and has a knack for teaching and guiding newcomers to the space, making him an ideal partner for Sportsbet.io.

Next up is Teddi Speaks, a seasoned crypto expert, angel investor and contributor at NFT NG. His investments in NFTs, coins and other crypto assets are followed by a dedicated community. He says that joining Team Sportsbet.io is the smartest bet there is. Meanwhile, Athur N. Nyakundi, known on X as Pio Gama Pundo, is a marketing professional, crypto enthusiast and sports fan, with a strong track record of engaging his followers. For Athur, Sportsbet.io brings together two of his greatest passions, making it the perfect fit.

These three crypto personalities are also joined by Nelson, most widely known for his 'The Score is 254' community which brings together sports fans from around the world. The Kenya-based digital journalist delves deep into sport, covering matches and players with unmatched insight.

Dehkunle, Teddi, Arthur and Nelson are the latest natural-born networkers to 'Join the crypto experience' with Sportsbet.io, where they will attend exclusive events and share news and promos with their communities. Since launching last year, the program has also attracted the likes of Cassper Nyovest, King Kaka, Nwankwo Kanu and others, as Sportsbet.io builds an international team of ambassadors.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle United, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community. In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

