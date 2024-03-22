

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices staged a recovery on Friday after losses in the previous two sessions. Talks of a ceasefire in Gaza, considered to be reflective of waning geopolitical tensions supported the recovery. Sentiment was also boosted by expectations that the OPEC would act to reverse the bearish sentiment.



The surge in the prices of the black fluid comes amidst the Dollar's rebound a day after it plunged following the Fed's hints of three rate cuts in 2024. The Dollar Index, which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently at 104.26, versus 104 on Thursday and 103.24 on Wednesday.



Brent Oil Futures for May settlement is currently trading at $85.94, having gained 0.19 percent from the previous close of $85.78. Prices had slipped 0.41 percent on Thursday and 1.64 percent on Wednesday.



The day's trading ranged between $86.15 and $85.11 whereas the 52-week trading range was between $71.28 and $97.69.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for May settlement also increased 0.21 percent from the previous close of $81.07 to trade at $81.24. Prices had slipped 0.75 percent on Thursday and 2.14 percent on Wednesday.



Prices ranged between a high of $81.45 and a low of $80.42. Trading ranged between $63. 64 and $95.03 over the past 52 weeks.



