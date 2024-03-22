GoDaddy: Celebrating Diverse Voices: Meet Amanda Kwong

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do at GoDaddy.

I am a Software Engineer on the Managed WordPress Platform Team. Our team focuses on creating tools and solutions to make managing WordPress websites easier and more efficient for our customers. We work on various aspects such as improving site performance, enhancing security features and providing seamless user experiences. My journey with GoDaddy began as an intern last summer. The collaborative environment and the impactful projects we work on made me eager to return full-time after graduating from college.

Why is GDWIT important to you as a woman in this industry?

Joining Employee Resource Groups like GDWIT (GoDaddy Women in Tech) has been instrumental in my professional growth. Being a part of this community has provided me with invaluable support, mentorship and networking opportunities. It's incredibly empowering to connect with like-minded individuals who understand the unique challenges and triumphs of being a woman in the tech industry. GDWIT fosters an inclusive culture where diverse voices are celebrated, making me feel more confident and supported in my career journey.

What advice would you give to women entering the tech industry?

Embrace your uniqueness and never underestimate the value of your perspective. Be confident in your abilities, stay curious and don't be afraid to ask questions or seek mentorship. Remember that your voice matters and your contributions are essential to driving innovation and progress in the field. Additionally, cultivate a supportive network of allies and colleagues who champion diversity and inclusion. Lastly, don't be discouraged by setbacks or challenges. Instead, see them as opportunities for growth and learning.

What motivates you at work?

My motivation at work stems from the opportunity to tackle complex challenges, collaborate with brilliant minds and make a meaningful impact on our customers' lives. I'm driven by the constant learning and growth that comes with working in technology, as well as the satisfaction of seeing our efforts translate into tangible results. Knowing that the work we do directly contributes to empowering individuals and businesses online fuels my passion and drive every day.

Tell us about your biggest role model or mentor.

I recently matched into the GDWIT Mentorship Program, where I've been paired with a seasoned professional within our organization. In just a short time, my mentor, with over a decade of experience as an engineer, has already imparted invaluable insights aligned perfectly with my career aspirations. Our partnership not only facilitates my professional growth but also underscores the supportive culture at GoDaddy.

How does your team, manager, or GoDaddy as a whole support your career development and aspirations?

I'm fortunate to be part of a team and company that prioritize employee growth and development. My team fosters a collaborative environment where everyone's ideas are valued, and continuous learning is encouraged. My manager provides regular feedback and guidance, helping me identify areas for improvement and opportunities for advancement. Additionally, GoDaddy offers various resources such as training programs, mentorship initiatives and career development opportunities that empower employees to pursue their aspirations and reach their full potential.

What does International Women's Day mean to you?

International Women's Day is a profound reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality and female empowerment. It's a day to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women worldwide, while also reflecting on the work that remains to be done. For me, it's a call to action to continue advocating for inclusivity, challenging stereotypes and fostering an environment where every woman can thrive and succeed.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on accesswire.com