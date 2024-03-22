Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
21.03.24
19:17 Uhr
6,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
Rightmove Plc - Notice of AGM

Rightmove Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

22 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Annual Financial Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Rightmove plc ('the Company') confirms that the Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2023 ('2023 Annual Report') and Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting ('AGM Notice') have today been issued to shareholders.

Copies of the 2023 Annual Report and the AGM Notice are available to download from the Company's website at plc.rightmove.co.uk and have been submitted to the FCA for publication through the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10am on Friday 10 May 2024 at the offices of UBS, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


