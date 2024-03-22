Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22
[22.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.03.24
IE000LZC9NM0
11,195,802.00
USD
0
75,365,960.83
6.7316
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.03.24
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,350,440.00
EUR
0
19,241,148.94
5.7429
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.03.24
IE000GETKIK8
130,181.00
GBP
0
1,177,731.92
9.0469
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.03.24
IE000XIITCN5
671,595.00
GBP
0
5,380,650.09
8.0117