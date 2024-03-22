Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.03.2024
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 29 February 2024 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

29th February 2024

US$ 4.06

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 29 February 2024 is $4.06 per share (31 January 2024: $4.09 per share), the decrease in NAV of (3) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (3) cents and expenses of (1) cent offset by income of 1 cent.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 29 February 2024:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 191,649

Cash at bank and treasuries 123,444

Other receivables 244

Total Assets 315,337

Liabilities

Other liabilities 1,005

Total liabilities 1,005

Net Asset Value 314,332

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.06

Enquiries:

Company website:www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
