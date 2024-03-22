JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business 29 February 2024 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
29th February 2024
US$ 4.06
The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's NAV as at 29 February 2024 is $4.06 per share (31 January 2024: $4.09 per share), the decrease in NAV of (3) cents per share is due to net investment losses of (3) cents and expenses of (1) cent offset by income of 1 cent.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities as at 29 February 2024:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 191,649
Cash at bank and treasuries 123,444
Other receivables 244
Total Assets 315,337
Liabilities
Other liabilities 1,005
Total liabilities 1,005
Net Asset Value 314,332
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.06
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Email: jzcp@ntrs.com