Feed the Children Celebrates Building Resilience this World Water Day

Nonprofit works with partners around the world to provide access to safe, clean water

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Feed the Children recognizes the importance of clean water and works with corporate and community partners around the world to help maintain access to this vital resource. This year, on World Water Day, the nonprofit celebrates its partnerships and commitment to raising awareness of this critical issue.

Approximately 2.2 billion people globally lack access to safely managed drinking water services, and nearly 4 billion face severe water scarcity for at least one month every year. These challenges can hinder health and wellness for children and their families, as well as pose problems for the economic, social stability and growth of communities. Feed the Children is working to alleviate water scarcity through sustainable and community-driven solutions.

In observance of World Water Day, the organization looks towards uniting around water and laying the foundation for a more stable and prosperous tomorrow.Feed the Children is hopeful for the future and is committed to making clean water accessible to more communities. Recently, the organization dedicated resources to address the critical issue of water scarcity in Samburu County, Kenya, a region where access to clean and safe drinking water remains a challenge for thousands of residents and livestock.

In Samburu County, nestled within Kenya's arid heartlands, the search for clean water is a daily quest. Residents often traverse more than 6 miles to access safe drinking water. Feed the Children's upcoming project in Samburu seeks to address this critical situation through strategic planning and active community involvement. The nonprofit's goal is to establish a reliable water source, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable future in the community.

In Samburu County, Kenya, residents gather for a daily journey of up to 6 miles to fill containers with clean drinking water.

"Our initiative in Samburu County not only aims to provide a lifeline to those in dire need but also to exemplify how water can be a pathway to harmonious and prosperous communities," said Brian Asande, Feed the Children's Area Program Coordinator in Samburu.

Focusing on comprehensive hydrogeological assessments to identify optimal locations for borehole drilling and emphasizing community training in sustainable water management, Feed the Children believes that access to clean water will help build resilience in the community. These efforts are crucial for enabling education, health, and economic development, contributing to the overall goal of prosperity.

Around the world, the organization continues to expand access to safe drinking water while helping communities maintain adequate sanitation and proper hygiene practices by providing them with resources and training.

Feed the Children's Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) interventions in communities across El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Tanzania, and the Philippines are crucial in protecting children and their families from the illnesses caused by waterborne diseases, which can often be fatal - especially for children under the age of five.

The nonprofit focuses on improving access to safe and clean water for parents and children and encourages the adoption of WASH practices through child-focused community development programs.

The global nonprofit focuses on improving access to safe and clean water for parents and children in eight countries outside the U.S.

Feed the Children's work in Malawi has provided a flagship example of a dynamic partnership model thanks to Procter & Gamble, who provides point-of-use water purification technology to the nonprofit. In fiscal year 2023, more than 772,636 households gained access to safe drinking water in their international communities.

Feed the Children is also committed to helping with access to water in the United States, especially when natural disasters or other emergencies strike.

This year, the organization partnered with Niagara Bottling and assisted families across America, providing 11.7 million pounds of water to families impacted by water crises like those in East Palestine, Ohio, and Jackson, Miss., as well as those affected by Hurricane Ian, the California wildfires, and other natural disasters. In total, the organizations have distributed 151 million pounds of this life-saving resource to families and communities around the world during their 16-year partnership.

A volunteer distributes bottled water to families affected by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. This was made possible through the partnership of Feed the Children and Niagara Bottling.

While the nonprofit's work to support children and families continues, it cannot be done alone. In celebration of World Water Day, Feed the Children calls on partners, supporters, and communities worldwide to join in the vital mission of bringing clean water to all. The organization believes that working together makes it possible to build a future where everyone can access water. To learn how you can help make a difference, visit feedthechildren.org .

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

###

For more information:

Kelly Frey - 405-945-4064

kelly.frey@feedthechildren.org

SOURCE: Feed the Children





View the original press release on accesswire.com