Freitag, 22.03.2024
22.03.2024 | 16:54
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 6.90p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2024.

The dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of February 2024 and will be paid on 23 April 2024 to shareholders on the register on 5 April 2024. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 4 April 2024.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

22 March 2024


