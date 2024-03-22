Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22
Invesco Asia Trust plc
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend
As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 6.90p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2024.
The dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of February 2024 and will be paid on 23 April 2024 to shareholders on the register on 5 April 2024. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 4 April 2024.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
22 March 2024