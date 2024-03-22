Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 22
22 March 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 170,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 579.813p. The highest price paid per share was 583.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 573.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0213% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 508,274,461 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 799,174,434. Rightmove holds 11,606,185 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
124
573.200
16:17:56
1122
573.200
16:17:56
372
573.200
16:17:56
1323
573.600
16:16:43
1364
573.400
16:14:34
779
573.400
16:12:22
700
573.400
16:12:22
307
573.400
16:10:18
1065
573.400
16:10:18
1527
573.600
16:08:30
1000
573.800
16:07:03
512
573.800
16:06:25
706
573.600
16:04:24
658
573.600
16:04:19
292
573.600
16:04:19
1000
573.600
16:04:19
1517
573.600
16:00:03
386
574.400
15:56:05
387
574.400
15:56:05
460
574.400
15:56:05
59
574.400
15:56:05
1411
575.000
15:53:00
1255
576.000
15:49:12
160
576.000
15:49:12
1562
576.200
15:49:12
6
577.200
15:44:03
463
577.200
15:44:03
488
577.200
15:44:03
572
577.200
15:44:03
932
576.800
15:40:20
453
576.800
15:40:20
584
577.000
15:37:00
486
577.000
15:36:22
634
577.000
15:36:22
329
577.000
15:36:22
413
577.000
15:36:22
1486
577.600
15:29:45
856
578.400
15:28:38
454
578.400
15:28:38
1459
578.800
15:25:29
520
578.800
15:22:08
978
578.800
15:22:08
1212
579.000
15:19:04
317
579.000
15:19:04
1291
579.400
15:17:51
793
579.600
15:15:19
616
579.600
15:15:19
1467
579.600
15:11:19
890
579.800
15:08:12
649
579.800
15:08:12
1400
579.600
15:05:16
1432
580.000
15:02:39
180
580.600
15:02:39
1000
580.600
15:02:39
250
580.600
15:02:39
1464
580.800
15:00:54
760
581.000
15:00:00
297
581.000
15:00:00
279
581.000
15:00:00
1429
580.800
14:58:05
1515
581.000
14:54:38
1290
581.000
14:51:42
411
581.200
14:49:31
898
581.200
14:49:31
1381
581.000
14:46:32
990
581.200
14:46:32
544
581.200
14:46:32
1307
581.200
14:46:32
1518
580.800
14:39:50
167
581.000
14:39:50
1305
581.000
14:39:50
600
581.200
14:39:19
771
581.200
14:39:19
22
581.200
14:39:19
4061
581.000
14:33:19
368
581.000
14:33:19
521
581.000
14:33:19
1468
580.200
14:29:13
1462
580.000
14:24:37
1679
580.000
14:23:30
1044
580.200
14:23:29
354
580.200
14:23:29
1393
580.000
14:14:31
1370
580.000
14:11:12
1441
580.200
14:11:03
1509
579.800
14:06:06
1717
580.000
14:06:02
1794
580.200
14:05:06
1583
579.600
13:58:18
1494
580.800
13:53:55
1293
581.000
13:53:42
877
580.600
13:49:46
498
580.600
13:49:46
335
581.400
13:47:40
1085
581.400
13:47:40
1118
581.200
13:46:14
332
581.200
13:46:14
1568
581.400
13:44:08
1468
581.400
13:41:20
1382
580.800
13:33:41
1129
580.800
13:33:41
271
580.800
13:33:41
1373
581.000
13:33:35
1034
581.000
|
13:31:28
376
581.000
13:31:28
816
580.600
13:26:34
728
580.600
13:26:34
1485
580.200
13:11:53
29
581.000
13:10:11
1
581.000
13:05:06
1564
581.000
13:04:50
1016
581.800
13:03:09
322
581.800
13:03:09
1440
581.400
12:58:21
1617
581.400
12:58:21
1440
580.600
12:45:50
1283
580.800
12:45:46
834
580.000
12:37:41
720
580.000
12:37:41
303
580.200
12:36:22
569
580.200
12:36:22
733
580.400
12:33:02
804
580.400
12:33:02
477
579.800
12:22:24
876
579.800
12:22:24
1391
579.800
12:19:44
1399
579.600
12:05:05
683
580.400
11:59:56
717
580.400
11:59:56
451
580.400
11:48:08
987
580.400
11:48:08
832
580.600
11:39:35
656
580.600
11:39:35
579
581.400
11:28:38
1000
581.400
11:28:38
940
581.000
11:19:42
536
581.000
11:19:42
1409
581.200
11:15:42
557
580.400
11:03:14
740
580.400
11:03:14
373
580.200
10:55:05
1000
580.200
10:55:05
198
581.200
10:49:56
517
581.200
10:49:56
857
581.200
10:49:56
1379
581.000
10:47:18
401
580.000
10:40:54
1194
580.000
10:40:54
836
581.000
10:34:09
75
581.000
10:33:28
558
581.000
10:33:02
508
581.600
10:31:59
857
581.600
10:31:59
441
583.200
10:26:39
1000
583.200
10:26:39
1560
583.800
10:20:29
7
583.800
10:20:29
242
583.800
10:20:01
958
583.800
10:20:01
348
583.800
10:20:01
1380
583.600
10:13:49
71
583.600
10:13:49
496
582.800
10:04:50
875
582.800
10:04:50
1572
583.000
10:03:58
830
582.200
10:00:32
584
582.200
10:00:32
948
581.200
09:37:23
345
581.200
09:37:23
410
581.800
09:32:53
942
581.800
09:32:53
508
580.800
09:30:02
775
580.800
09:30:02
1000
580.000
09:28:31
465
580.000
09:28:31
1399
579.600
09:25:07
276
580.000
09:21:58
1000
580.000
09:21:58
295
580.000
09:21:58
487
579.200
09:09:36
985
579.200
09:09:36
45
579.800
09:02:07
1403
579.800
09:02:07
882
579.800
08:54:09
460
579.800
08:54:09
995
579.800
08:40:02
394
579.800
08:40:02
518
579.800
08:32:27
946
579.800
08:32:27
541
580.200
08:21:42
1000
580.200
08:21:42
1435
583.800
08:13:54
1333
583.400
08:11:57
517
580.200
08:04:27
884
580.200
08:04:27
1439
581.400
08:04:14
1206
582.200
08:04:14
113
582.200
08:04:14