Highlights for 2023: Focus on portfolio management Additional investment in Gauzy Ltd a world leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies in March 2023



Financial elements: Loss after tax of €781,564 Earnings per share €(1.90) Cash cash equivalents €853,249 Net assets of €13.545 million as of December 31, 2023



Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO) publishes its annual results for 2023, approved by the Board of Directors on March 21, 2024, and its annual financial report, which is available on the company's website in the Investors section (hamiltongo.eu) and on the AMF website.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said: "As we approach the third anniversary of our listing on Euronext growth we are pleased with the performance of our investment portfolio which provides us with a sound base to take the company to the next level over the coming years. We have continued our support of Gauzy Ltd through our participation in the convertible loan note in the first quarter of the year."

PERFORMANCE Assets as at 31 December 2023 (in €) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Non-current assets Tangible assets 2 240 3 871 Investments 12 744 153 12 726 184 Trade and other receivables 57 100 57 100 Total non-current assets 12 803 493 12 787 155 Current assets Trade and other receivables 269 860 240 764 Cash and cash equivalents 853 249 1 947 280 Total current assets 1 123 109 2 188 044 Total assets 13 926 602 14 975 199 Liabilities Trade and other liabilities 57 100 57 100 Deferred tax liability 260 169 429 448 Total liabilities 317 269 486 548 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 64 236 102 443 Total current liabilities 64 236 102 443 Net assets 13 545 097 14 386 208

Details of the main changes in the financial statements

Net assets amounted to €13.545 million, compared to €14.386 on December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, the cash position was €853,249 compared to €1,947,280.

Financial key performance indicators 2023 2022 NAV per share 33.00 35.05 Earnings per share -1.90 3.26 Capital investment as a percentage of net assets 94% 88% Profit/loss after tax (781 564) 1 338 026 Total shareholder return -2.00% -0.41%

The share price as of 30 December 2023, at €47.80 remains in line with the €48.80 share price at the same time the previous year.

Highlights of the year 2023

In 2023 HGO has focused on further developing the working relationships with its portfolio companies as well as improving and streamlining administrative, regulatory and risk processes. As a part of this active relationship with the portfolio companies the HGO also assessed a number of potential new transactions. After having carried out an extensive due diligence process including regular meetings and discussions with the management teams of the companies concerned, HGO has made one further investment during the year. HGO increased its holding in Gauzy Ltd through the purchase of a convertible note.

Despite at times volatile market conditions particularly in the tech sector the performance of HGO over the three-year period since listing has been stable showing an aggregate profit of €518,818. Foreign Exchange markets for the currencies that impact the investments of HGO have, despite the current geopolitical situation, remained within a range and although Foreign Exchange movements have had some influence on the performance of HGO this has been minimal. Due to that reduced volatility HGO reduced the amount and ultimately cost of its hedging activities within the course of the year.

GAUZY LTD is a world leading vendor of material science, focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing LCG (light control glass) technology. Gauzy is the only company in the world working with two of the three active light control technologies, SPD (suspended particle device) and PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystals). Gauzy Ltd's LCG nanotechnologies allows glass to change from transparent to varying degrees of opaque on demand for privacy, custom shading, solar control, and transparent displays.

About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

