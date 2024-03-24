DJ ?Press Release?Sinopec FY2023 Annual Results

Sinopec Achieved Solid 2023 Operating Results

Focus on Shareholders' Returns, Dividend Payout Exceeded 70%

(24 March 2024, Beijing, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023.

Financial Highlights

-- In accordance with IFRS, the Company's revenue reached RMB 3.21 trillion; Operating profit was RMB 86.828billion, up by 14.5% year on year; Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 58.310 billion. Basicearnings per share were RMB 0.487. In accordance with CASs, the Company's profit attributable to shareholders ofthe Company was RMB 60.463 billion. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.505. Net cash flow from operatingactivities was RMB 161.475 billion, increased 38.9% year on year.

-- The Company carried out in-depth high quality development actions, fully leveraged its integrationadvantages, optimised production and operation on all fronts, and pressed ahead to generate profit; Production ofoil and gas, refinery throughput and domestic sales volume of refined oil products hit a record high. Production ofoil and gas in 2023 was 504.09 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 3.1%. Natural gas production reached1,337.8 billion cubic feet, up by 7.1%. Refining segment processed 258 million tonnes of crude oil, up by 6.3%.Total domestic sales volume accounted for 188 million tonnes, up by 15.8%. Annual ethylene output was 14.31 milliontonnes, up by 6.5%.

-- Taking into account the Company's profitability, shareholders' returns and sustainable development, theboard of directors proposed a final cash dividend of RMB0.2 per share (tax inclusive). Together with the interimcash dividend of RMB0.145 per share (tax inclusive) already paid, the total dividend for the year amounted toRMB0.345 per share (tax inclusive), and the total distribution ratio for 2023 reaches 75% including sharerepurchase.

Business Highlights

In 2023, global economy recorded slow growth. China's economy picked up, registering a GDP growth of 5.2% year on year. International oil prices fluctuated widely. Domestic demand for refined oil products rapidly rebounded. Demand for natural gas kept growing and that for chemical products was improving. However, chemical products market was oversupply due to newly-released production capacity. The Company carried out in-depth high quality development actions, fully leveraged its integration advantages, optimised production and operation on all fronts, and pressed ahead to generate profit, which helped achieve favorable operating results.

-- Exploration and Production segment: in terms of exploration, we spared no efforts in seeking newdiscoveries and reserves and obtaining more exploration rights. We strengthened risk exploration, trappre-exploration and integrated evaluation exploration, and achieved a number of oil and gas discoveries, includingbreakthroughs in Tarim Basin, deep coal-bed methane in Ordos Basin, continental tight oil and gas in Sichuan Basinand deep shale gas of Permian marine facies in Puguang. We continued to efficiently promote the "Deep EarthProject" and construction of the Shengli Jiyang Shale Oil National Demonstration Zone. Domestic oil and gas reservereplacement ratio amounted to 131%. In natural gas development, we actively promoted the capacity building of keyblocks in Shunbei Zone Two and marine facies gas in West Sichuan, scaled up mid and long term LNG contracts, andfurther optimised integrated gas system covering production, supply, storage and sales, with profitability greatlyenhanced for the whole natural gas business chain. Natural gas production reached 1,337.8 billion cubic feet, up by7.1%.

-- Refining segment: persisted on optimisation and integration of production and marketing, annual crudethroughput hit new high. Closely following the market demand, we flexibly adjusted the utilisation rate and productslate. We optimised the rhythm of carrying forward the "oil to chemicals" and "oil to specialties" projects, andincreased production of market-oriented products such as refined oil products and lubricating grease. We scaled upexport volume and optimised arrangement for exports. In 2023, the Company processed 258 million tonnes of crude, upby 6.3% and produced 156 million tonnes of refined oil products, up by 11.3% with kerosene output up by 60.7% yearon year.

-- Marketing and Distribution segment: by seizing the opportunity of rebounded market demand, the Companybrought the advantages in integrated business into full play to expand the market and improve profit. Domesticrefined oil products sales volume realized a record high. The sales volume of gasoline rose by 15.9% and the retailvolume of vehicle LNG was up by 85%. We fully leveraged our strength in existing end-market network, stepped upefforts in developing EV battery charging and swapping business and demonstrating application scenarios of hydrogenmobility, and transforming to an integrated energy service provider of fuel, gas, hydrogen, electricity and nonfuelservices. We continued to enrich the Easy Joy service ecosystem with the quality and profitability both boosted forthe non-fuel business.

-- Chemicals segment: responding to market demand, optimised the structure of feedstock, facilities andproducts. Reinforced cost control to bring down cost throughout the chemical value chain. Integration ofproduction, marketing, research and application was further cemented to increase stable production of highvalue-added products. Annual ethylene production was 14.31 million tonnes, up by 6.5% year on year. We activelyexplored domestic and global market, international business volume grew rapidly. Total chemical sales volumereached 83 million tonnes, up by 1.7%.

Mr. Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of Sinopec Corp. said, "In 2023, the global economy recovered slowly, geopolitical tensions intensified, macro environment became increasingly unstable and uncertain, and international oil prices fluctuated widely. In domestic China, the economy regained steam, refined oil products demand gradually picked up, new energy developed rapidly, chemical industry faced supply glut and the petroleum and chemical industry changed profoundly. In the face of complicated operating environment and fierce market competition, the Company stepped up efforts to promote high-quality development, drove all-round improvement in production and operations management, and proceeded with the customer centric strategy. As a result, we achieved promising operating results with new progress and new developments made in various aspects of work. Remarkable enhancement of corporate governance. The board of directors insisted on scientific decision-making, dynamically optimized the development plan, and strengthened the strategic management of ESG. While exercising performing their responsibilities diligently and with due care, the independent directors thoroughly conducted in-depth research on the enterprises and communicated extensively with shareholders. They played an effective role in decision-making, supervision and independence and the provision of professional consultancy. With an aim to enhance the quality, the Company beefed up efforts to deepen corporate reform. Our internal control and risk management mechanisms were constantly improved. Meanwhile, we continued to implement the share repurchase with a view to safeguarding the Company's market value and shareholders' interests. In recognition of our strict adherence to high quality information disclosure practice and investor relations management, the Company has been rated grade-A for information disclosure by the SSE for ten consecutive years. In 2024, Sinopec Corp. will continue to act on the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, promoting stability through progress. We will improve the operation and profitability, transformation and upgrading, reform and innovation, and risk management. In addition, greater emphasis will be put on the value creation and persistent efforts will be carried out to effectively enhance our development quality and ensure the reasonable growth of business volume. By cultivating new quality productivity, we will lay a decisive foundation for the Company to fully complete the goals and tasks for the "14th Five-Year Plan" period."

Business Review

Exploration and Production

In 2023, the Company made breakthroughs in increasing reserve, production and profit as well as cutting cost. In terms of exploration, we spared no efforts in seeking new discoveries and reserves and obtaining more exploration rights. We strengthened risk exploration, trap pre-exploration and integrated evaluation exploration, and achieved a number of oil and gas discoveries, including breakthroughs in Tarim Basin, deep coal-bed methane in Ordos Basin, continental tight oil and gas in Sichuan Basin and deep shale gas of Permian marine facies in Puguang. We continued to efficiently promote the "Deep Earth Project" and construction of the Shengli Jiyang Shale Oil National Demonstration Zone. Domestic oil and gas reserve replacement ratio amounted to 131%. In terms of oil development, we accelerated the capacity building of major oilfields, such as Jiyang, Tahe and West Junggar, and strengthened fine-tuned development of mature oil fields. In natural gas development, we actively promoted the capacity building of key blocks in Shunbei Zone Two and marine facies gas in West Sichuan, scaled up mid and long term LNG contracts, and further optimised integrated gas system covering production, supply, storage and sales, with profitability greatly enhanced for the whole natural gas business chain. The Company's production of oil and gas in 2023 was 504.09 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 3.1%, among which, domestic crude production totaled 251.63 million barrels, and natural gas production reached 1,337.8 billion cubic feet, up by 7.1%.

