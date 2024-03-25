Newline Group (Newline) today announced that Newline Australia Insurance Pty Ltd (Newline Australia) has opened a new office in Sydney and named Nicholas Beswick as Head of Professional Indemnity.

"Establishing offices in key territories is part of our ongoing strategy to be closer to our distribution partners and clients," said Bob Pollock, CEO of Newline Group. "Sydney represents an important market for Newline Australia, and having Nick on the ground will propel our growth while providing local service."

Mr. Beswick brings over 30 years of professional and financial lines experience to Newline. He most recently served as the National Manager of Professional Risks at Ensurance Australia Pty Ltd. He will report to Stephen Mullaly, Head of Professional and Financial Lines.

Craig Rowsell, CEO of Newline Australia, added, "We are excited to expand into Sydney, a market in which we have strong, long-term relationships and are proud to support. Nick's deep expertise will enable us to continue customising insurance solutions to meet our clients' unique challenges."

About Newline Group

Newline Group is a market leading specialty insurance group that operates through three underwriting platforms, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's, Newline Insurance Company Limited and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. Headquartered in London, with offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada and Latin America, Newline Group underwrites international casualty, cargo and specialty lines of business in more than 80 countries around the world. Newline Group is part of the Odyssey Group, a leading worldwide underwriter of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Odyssey Group is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. For more information, visit newlinegroup.com.

About Newline Australia

Headquartered in Melbourne, Newline Australia Insurance Pty Ltd was established in 2006 as service company acting as a coverholder for Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's. It is wholly owned by Newline Holdings UK Limited.

