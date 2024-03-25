Advancing Healthcare Innovation: Juniper Biologics Recognized as the Best Novel Therapy R&D and Commercialization Company 2024 by APAC Insider

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Juniper Biologics ("Juniper"), Singapore-based science-led pharmaceutical company focused on researching, developing, and commercializing novel therapies, celebrates another milestone as it received the award for Best Novel Therapy R&D and Commercialization Company at the APAC Insider Singapore Business Awards 2024.

The APAC Insider Singapore Business Awards serves to spotlight companies and entrepreneurs driving growth in the region's business market and strengthening the country's open economy. The award also recognises the commitment of companies that foster a culture of innovation and promote investments in the country and the region. Amidst Singapore's dynamic business landscape, home to various startups and enterprises across industries, Juniper has become a standout presence.

Since the founding of Juniper in 2020, the company has demonstrated exemplary commitment and focus toward providing the next generation of life-changing treatments to cater to unmet needs in specialized therapy areas that can make the most difference. This includes areas such as Oncology and Oncology Supportive Care, Gene Therapy, and Rare Diseases. By forging strategic alliances with leading global clinical research institutions, Juniper has broadened its scope, facilitating deals and acquisitions to commercialise pioneering therapies in collaboration with pharmaceutical counterparts worldwide. This collaborative approach empowers Juniper to enhance the accessibility of innovative medicines, thereby enhancing quality of life, and making a real impact on human lives.

Singapore has established itself as one of the world's leading pharmaceutical R&D manufacturing and commercial hubs. Capitalizing on the growth potential in Singapore, Juniper has thrived through its strategic approach of targeting specialized areas and broadening access to therapeutics. Most recently, it orchestrated significant acquisitions, including the exclusive rights to license in Singapore an antiviral drug for COVID-19, Ensitrelvir Fumaric Acid ("Ensitrelvir"), aimed at supporting the country's preparedness in countering the evolving virus.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious business award," expressed Raman Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Juniper Biologics. "This achievement reflects our hard work, innovation, and patient-centric focus that defines Juniper Biologics. Through our R&D and commercialisation of therapies, we are motivated to continue growing our portfolio to create wide access to medicines that can make a meaningful impact in the lives of underserved patients. As we continue pushing the boundaries of healthcare excellence, we seek to remain steadfast to raise the standards of patient care, delivering nothing less than quality."

With its growing operations spanning Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa, Juniper is set to further strengthen its position as a leading force in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

About Juniper Biologics

Backed by The Sylvan Group, Juniper Biologics is a science-led healthcare company focused on delivering novel therapies to improve the health and quality of life of patients, by building a growing presence in Oncology and Oncology Supportive Care, Rare/Orphan Diseases and Gene Therapy. It was founded on a vision to provide treatments for unmet medical needs focused?on specialist therapy areas in which it can make the most difference.?Through bold and transformative science, Juniper Biologics is committed to creating possibilities that have the potential to become the next generation of life-changing medicines for patient communities in China, Japan, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, and Africa.

Website: https://www.juniperbiologics.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/juniper-biologics

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-healthcare-innovation-juniper-biologics-recognized-as-the-best-novel-therapy-rd-and-commercialization-company-2024-by-apac-insider-302097800.html