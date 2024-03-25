

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 4-month high of 1.0888 against the NZ dollar, from Friday's closing value of 1.0868.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie advanced to 1.6536 and 98.88 from last week's closing quotes of 1.6582 and 98.63, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie climbed to 0.6544 and 0.8892 from Friday's closing quotes of 0.6514 and 0.8863, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 1.63 against the euro, 100.00 against the yen, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.90 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken