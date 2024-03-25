Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
www.bodycote.com
25 March 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
22 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,804
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
683.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
676.5p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
680.45p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,170,496 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 285,676 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
527
682
09:05:06
OD_7tr2XgK-00
XLON
21
682.5
10:14:20
OD_7trJy9a-00
XLON
11
682.5
10:14:20
OD_7trJy9a-02
XLON
402
681
10:18:56
OD_7trL7zZ-00
XLON
122
681
10:18:56
OD_7trL7zZ-02
XLON
15
681
10:18:56
OD_7trL7za-00
XLON
160
680
10:38:53
OD_7trQ9RW-00
XLON
39
680
10:38:53
OD_7trQ9RX-00
XLON
2
680
10:38:53
OD_7trQ9RX-02
XLON
198
680
10:38:53
OD_7trQ9RY-01
XLON
438
681
11:24:41
OD_7trbgRZ-00
XLON
164
681
11:24:41
OD_7trbgRZ-02
TRQX
517
681
11:24:41
OD_7trbgRZ-04
CHIX
554
680.5
11:48:51
OD_7trhlZW-00
XLON
224
680.5
12:02:19
OD_7trl9nm-00
CHIX
65
680.5
12:02:19
OD_7trl9nm-02
CHIX
122
680.5
12:02:19
OD_7trl9nn-00
CHIX
73
681.5
12:54:18
OD_7tryF21-00
BATE
6
681.5
13:22:46
OD_7ts5PNC-00
XLON
1
681.5
13:22:47
OD_7ts5Pcl-00
XLON
723
682
13:49:48
OD_7tsCDUN-00
XLON
391
682
13:49:52
OD_7tsCEOG-00
CHIX
455
682.5
13:54:26
OD_7tsDNjv-00
XLON
38
682
13:54:28
OD_7tsDOAM-00
BATE
216
682
13:54:28
OD_7tsDOAM-02
BATE
66
682
13:54:28
OD_7tsDOAN-00
BATE
20
683
13:58:29
OD_7tsEOrN-00
XLON
23
683
13:58:30
OD_7tsEP7c-00
XLON
61
682.5
14:00:16
OD_7tsEqjm-00
XLON
400
682.5
14:00:16
OD_7tsEqjn-01
XLON
194
682.5
14:00:16
OD_7tsEqjn-03
XLON
187
682
14:03:44
OD_7tsFiz1-00
TRQX
153
682
14:03:44
OD_7tsFiz1-02
CHIX
10
682
14:03:44
OD_7tsFiz2-01
CHIX
1
682
14:03:44
OD_7tsFiz2-03
CHIX
3
682.5
14:12:18
OD_7tsHsWP-00
XLON
9
682.5
14:12:18
OD_7tsHsWQ-01
XLON
87
682
14:17:42
OD_7tsJF1D-00
TRQX
54
682
14:17:42
OD_7tsJF1F-01
TRQX
228
682
14:17:42
OD_7tsJF1G-00
BATE
12
681.5
14:26:14
OD_7tsLO9F-00
XLON
64
681.5
14:26:14
OD_7tsLO9G-00
CHIX
656
681.5
14:26:14
OD_7tsLO9G-02
XLON
100
681.5
14:26:14
OD_7tsLO9G-04
CHIX
200
681.5
14:26:14
OD_7tsLO9H-00
CHIX
78
681.5
14:26:14
OD_7tsLO9H-02
CHIX
378
681
14:40:01
OD_7tsOr9a-00
XLON
141
681
14:40:01
OD_7tsOr9a-02
AQXE
88
681
14:40:01
OD_7tsOr9b-00
XLON
1
681
14:40:01
OD_7tsOr9b-02
XLON
12
681
14:40:58
OD_7tsP5xw-00
AQXE
168
680.5
14:44:11
OD_7tsPuNe-00
TRQX
563
679.5
14:46:43
OD_7tsQXtJ-00
XLON
22
677.5
14:47:41
OD_7tsQmsv-00
AQXE
191
677.5
14:47:41
OD_7tsQmsv-02
BATE
48
677.5
14:47:41
OD_7tsQmsw-01
AQXE
89
677.5
14:47:41
OD_7tsQmsw-03
AQXE
79
677
15:37:35
OD_7tsdLmp-00
XLON
100
677
15:37:35
OD_7tsdLmq-00
XLON
221
677
15:42:32
OD_7tseb8u-00
XLON
100
677
15:42:32
OD_7tseb8v-01
XLON
15
677
15:42:32
OD_7tseb8v-03
XLON
12
676.5
15:58:37
OD_7tsidzf-00
XLON
4
676.5
15:58:37
OD_7tsidzj-00
XLON
59
676.5
15:58:37
OD_7tsidzy-00
XLON
100
676.5
15:58:37
OD_7tsidzz-00
XLON
58
676.5
16:13:39
OD_7tsmQhK-00
BATE
100
676.5
16:13:39
OD_7tsmQhL-00
BATE
79
676.5
16:13:39
OD_7tsmQhM-00
CHIX
21
676.5
16:13:39
OD_7tsmQhM-02
BATE
100
676.5
16:13:39
OD_7tsmQhN-00
CHIX
69
676.5
16:13:39
OD_7tsmQhO-00
CHIX
101
676.5
16:13:42
OD_7tsmRWu-00
CHIX
162
676.5
16:13:56
OD_7tsmVHT-00
CHIX
468
678.5
16:26:36
OD_7tspgjs-00
XLON
30
679
16:29:41
OD_7tsqSth-00
XLON
390
679
16:29:41
OD_7tsqStk-00
XLON
17
679
16:29:42
OD_7tsqT9g-00
XLON
30
679
16:29:42
OD_7tsqT9g-02
XLON
125
679.5
16:29:43
OD_7tsqTPq-00
XLON
25
679.5
16:29:44
OD_7tsqTg5-00
XLON
5
679.5
16:29:45
OD_7tsqTwA-00
XLON
413
679.5
16:29:53
OD_7tsqW1F-00
BATE
21
679.5
16:29:54
OD_7tsqWHJ-00
XLON
4
679.5
16:29:55
OD_7tsqWXO-00
XLON
105
679.5
16:29:55
OD_7tsqWXT-00
BATE