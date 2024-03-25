

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK), a Japanese auto major, said on Monday that it aims to lift annual sales by 1 million units and increase its operating profit margin to over 6 percent, both by the end of fiscal 2026.



The company noted that by fiscal 2030, its sees a revenue potential of 2.5 trillion yen from new business opportunities.



In addition, Nissan it plans to invest more than 400 billion yen in battery capacity.



Nissan plans to launch 30 new models over the next three years, of which 16 will be electrified, and 14 will be ICE models.



It also intends to release a total of 34 electrified models from fiscal year 2024 and 2030 to cover all segments, with the model mix of electrified vehicles expected to account for 40 percent globally by fiscal 2026 and rise to 60 percent by the end of the decade.



Nissan aims to reduce the cost of next-generation EVs by 30 percent, when compared with the current model Ariya crossover, and achieve cost-parity between EVs and ICE models by fiscal year 2030.



However, the investment in electrification will increase progressively, becoming more than 70 percent by fiscal year 2026.



