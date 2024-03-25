Anzeige
Montag, 25.03.2024
NurExone Biologic: Kursexplosion nach Startschuss News?!
WKN: A0F5DE | ISIN: US0567521085
25.03.2024 | 09:06
Baidu Global MediaGo Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaGo, a deep learning-based intelligent advertising platform under the Baidu Global Business Unit, was named the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards winner by the Business Intelligence Group.


This award recognizes organizations, products, and people who bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) to life and apply it to solve real problems.

MediaGo was recognized for its enhanced deep learning capabilities and is one of the few advertising platforms in the open web market to fully apply deep learning technology to the entire marketing chain.

"We're excited to offer our advertisers an improved solution to overcome the challenges in ad placement that have plagued the open marketplace and are thrilled to have our deep learning technology recognized by the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award," says Rena Ren, America's Regional Director of Baidu Global Business Unit. "This recognition is a testament to MediaGo's exceptional ability to drive performance and maximize return on investment (ROI) for advertisers."

To achieve optimal ad performance, MediaGo's deep learning capabilities conduct contextual analysis and real-time prediction of user needs, ensuring precise recommendations in a cookieless environment, and amplifying the ad funnel conversion rate.

MediaGo's SmartBid capabilities, built on a deep neural network with over 1 billion parameters, optimize bidding strategies and significantly reduce cost per action (CPA) by ensuring advertisers have the minimum bid necessary to secure a display.

"We are truly honored to recognize MediaGo with this prestigious award," stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!"

About MediaGo

MediaGo is an intelligent advertising platform under the umbrella of Baidu Global. Leveraging Baidu's underlying AI technology and based on deep learning algorithms, MediaGo empowers businesses of all scales, creating tangible value for companies. With 12 operational centers worldwide, MediaGo has successfully provided localized and comprehensive business growth services to over 10,000 partners.

Learn more about MediaGo, please visit: https://www.mediago.com/.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2369389/MediaGo_AI_Excellence_Award.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baidu-global-mediago-wins-2024-artificial-intelligence-excellence-award-302096913.html

