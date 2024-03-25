Tabula GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
[25.03.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.03.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,666,073.00
|USD
|0
|17,449,317.95
|10.4733
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.03.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|666,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,859,302.69
|10.2878